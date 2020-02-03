 

Mpumalanga police launch manhunt for four suspects who escaped from custody

2020-02-03 17:06

Canny Maphanga

Albert Woodfox het 43 jaar in eensame aanhouding in die Louisiana-staatsgevangenis deurgebring. Foto: Gallo Images/Getty Images

Albert Woodfox het 43 jaar in eensame aanhouding in die Louisiana-staatsgevangenis deurgebring. Foto: Gallo Images/Getty Images

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for four suspects who escaped from Pienaar police station in the early hours of Monday.

"According to reports, these villains were all allegedly working as a group in the commission of 32 serious cases of house robberies, including one murder," police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement on Monday.

The suspects Sifiso Mathonsi, 28, Senzo Nyambi, 31, Bongani Bogra Mpila, 37, and Vusi Ceko, 31, allegedly conducted a reign of terror which stretched from Tonga, Matsulu, Pienaar and Kabokweni to Baberton.

"[The] police are calling on the public to assist with information that may lead to the re-arrest of these villains," said Hlathi.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has ordered that action be taken against the police officer on duty at the time of the escape - both criminally and departmentally.

"The general has also cautioned members to be astute when performing their duties," Hlathi added.

The details surrounding the escape are not yet known.

Read more on:    mbombela  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Auditor General uncovers further potential losses of public funds as stricter rules kick in

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | SA-born YouTuber Josh Pieters flies Katie Hopkins to Prague to receive fake award
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mitchells Plain 17:20 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Langa 17:09 PM
Road name: N7 Jakes Gerwel Drive Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
No Daily Lotto winner, jackpot stands at R400K 2020-02-02 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 