 

Mpumalanga teacher accused of sexually assaulting 8 pupils granted bail

2019-10-18 08:36

Jenna Etheridge

(iStock)

(iStock)

A Mpumalanga teacher accused of sexually assaulting eight Grade 7 pupils has appeared in court and has been released on bail, according to police.

The man, 56, allegedly targeted seven boys and a girl from March to September this year at a school he taught at in the Tonga region, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Thursday.

"He would allegedly call them over to his desk during class, show them pornographic videos as well as images and lure them individually to a storeroom to commit his evil deeds," he said.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in the Tonga Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where he was granted R2 000 bail.

He is expected back in court on January 20.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma condemned the teacher for allegedly preying on children he was meant to mentor, support and care for.

