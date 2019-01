The estranged wife of a 57-year-old Mbombela man will be appearing in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, along with three men, for allegedly killing him.

The four suspects, aged between 33 and 41, are facing charges of conspiracy to murder and murder.

The man was found dead on Tuesday.

"Information at the police's disposal revealed that the victim's tenant went looking for him at his house in the early hours of [Tuesday] morning, whereupon he [tenant] reportedly knocked at the door without getting any response.

"He then opened the unlocked door and got inside, only to find the victim lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Police and paramedics were summoned to the scene, where the man was certified dead," Mpumalanga police said in a statement.



"A police probe established that the [arrested] woman was married to the victim before they separated and she moved out of the house.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe told News24 that the men's relationship to the female suspect, or involvement in the alleged murder, could not be confirmed at this time.

"Investigations are continuing," Bhembe said on Thursday morning.

According to the police statement, the provincial commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, applauded the "speedy cracking of the case by the police" after the crime was reported.

#sapsMP A woman & 3 men all aged between 33 & 41, expected to appear at Middelburg Magistrates’ Court 31/01, facing charges of conspiracy to murder & murder, after they were arrested for the alleged killing of the woman’s 57-year-old husband at Hendrina.SWhttps://t.co/DksOrgwcPa pic.twitter.com/xzWYcmxAP4



