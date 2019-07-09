Mr D driver arrested after Cape Town woman lays rape charge

A Mr D driver has been arrested for the alleged rape of a client he was delivering food to in Cape Town.



On Tuesday, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a rape case was opened on July 5 after a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped.

"A 43-year-old man was arrested yesterday [Monday] afternoon and he is expected to appear in court once charged," added Rwexana.

Mr D Food CEO Devin Sinclair stated the company had taken immediate action after the incident.

"We take this matter very seriously and strongly condemn any act of crime or violence," said Sinclair.

"As soon as we were alerted to the incident, action was taken, and the driver was immediately suspended by the franchisee.

"A thorough internal investigation was conducted that led to the immediate termination of the driver's contract and the driver being handed over to the [police]."

The company said it remained in contact with the family and have offered its continued support.

It added it would also continue to work closely with the police and were providing all necessary information to assist with their investigation.

"We would like to assure our customers that we have zero tolerance for any criminal activity and their safety remains our priority," said Sinclair.

The Daily Voice reported that the woman had let the driver in and locked the security gate and went to fetch cash to pay for her order.

He allegedly confronted her in the passage and ran away by kicking down the security gate, which she had earlier locked.

Mr Delivery was launched in 1992. It was bought in 2014 by Takealot and in 2016 the company launched its Mr D Food ordering app that serves thousands of suburbs in the country with links to restaurants via a network of drivers.

*News24 is part of 24.com, a division of Media24, which is a subsidiary of Naspers. Mr D Food is part of Takealot which is in the Naspers portfolio.