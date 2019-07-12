 

Mr D driver facing attempted rape charge - report

2019-07-12 17:12

News24 Correspondent

Mr D Food app. (Supplied)

Mr D Food app. (Supplied)

A Mr D Food driver is facing an attempted rape charge after a client said he allegedly sexually assaulted her while delivering food in Cape Town, according to a report.

The 43-year-old man appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court this week on a rape charge, said regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

The Daily Voice reported that the court had asked why he was appearing for rape after the prosecutor shared that he had allegedly tried pulling the woman's underwear off, but she had fought him off.

The charge was then changed to attempted rape, according to the report.

The 26-year-old woman had opened a rape case against the man on July 5.

Ntabazalila said the accused would appear again in court next Wednesday for bail information.

Earlier this week, Mr D Food CEO Devin Sinclair said the company had taken immediate action after the incident.

"We take this matter very seriously and strongly condemn any act of crime or violence," added Sinclair. 

"As soon as we were alerted to the incident, action was taken, and the driver was immediately suspended by the franchisee. 

"A thorough internal investigation was conducted that led to the immediate termination of the driver's contract and him being handed over to the [police]." 

The company said it had remained in contact with the woman's family and have offered its continued support. 

It added it would also continue to work closely with the police and were providing all necessary information to assist with their investigation. 

"We would like to assure our customers that we have zero tolerance for any criminal activity and their safety remains our priority," said Sinclair. 

Mr Delivery was launched in 1992. It was bought in 2014 by Takealot and in 2016 the company launched its Mr D Food ordering app that serves thousands of suburbs in the country with links to restaurants via a network of drivers.

*News24 is part of 24.com, a division of Media24, which is a subsidiary of Naspers. Mr D Food is part of Takealot which is in the Naspers portfolio.

mr d food  |  cape town  |  rape
