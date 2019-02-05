 

Mrwebi 'interfered' to halt Mdluli probe, Mokgoro inquiry hears

2019-02-05 15:27

Jeanette Chabalala

Lawrence Mrwebi Foto: HERMAN VERWEY

Lawrence Mrwebi Foto: HERMAN VERWEY

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi allegedly interfered with investigations against then-crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli in order to stop the case.

This was revealed by Colonel Kobus Roelofse of the SAPS Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation on Tuesday at the Mokgoro inquiry.

The inquiry chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is looking into Mrwebi's fitness to hold office, as well as that of deputy prosecution boss Nomgcobo Jiba.

"Is there any factual basis upon which you base your allegation that advocate Mrwebi interfered in the investigations against Mdluli?" Mrewbi's lawyer Ally Ramawele asked.

READ: Mokgoro inquiry: How charges were dropped against Mdluli

Roelofse agreed, saying Mrwebi's decision made it difficult for them to investigate the matter, because of the "views" he held at the time.

Ramawele put it to Roelofse that there was no factual basis upon which he could claim that Mrwebi had stopped the Mdluli investigation.

"From where I sit… Mrwebi interfered with [the] investigation," Roelofse replied. Roelofse was appointed to investigate Mdluli in 2011. 

Mdluli was facing charges of fraud, theft and corruption for allegedly pillaging the Crime Intelligence slush fund. 

During his testimony, Roelofse also told Mokgoro that there had been a decision to inform police officers to stop the investigation.

Mdluli matter

"It was clear from communication we have received... that he [Mrwebi] was not going to review and he decided that the case is closed. I cannot see anything other than he is telling me that we must stop the case," he said.

ALSO READ: Mokgoro inquiry: Jiba denies flying to Durban with Mdluli to meet with 'someone from ANC'

But Ramawele said the Mdluli matter had never been ready, and was still not ready to go to court. He also said the reason for this was because it was never properly investigated.  

"Madam chair, that is not correct. The matter was finalised… as far as that case being trial ready and court ready, it was. The SAPS were asked that they cannot investigate the matter, that is the bottom line," Roelofse replied.

He said, at the time, that investigations were complete and that it was enough for them to go on prosecution.

He also said that, in December 2011, the prosecutor in the matter had been "happy" that the case could go on trial.

Last week, Roelofse told the inquiry that, during his investigations, he had been informed that Mdluli's family members had flights paid for from the account.

Following a search of the premises of a travel agent, Roelofse said he had managed to get a number of documents, but testified that the travel agent had been tipped off by a member of Crime Intelligence that he would be searched by officials, News24 reported.  

Read more on:    lawrence mrwebi  |  nomgcobo ­jiba  |  mokgoro inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

De Lille's new party Good wants to 'turn government on its head'

2019-02-05 14:56

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bosasa still in spotlight at #StateCaptureInquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 2 February Lottery draw 2019-02-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 