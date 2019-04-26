Mrwebi refuses to comment on dismissal, waits on Parliament

Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi has declined to comment on the decision taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa to sack him and his colleague Nomgcobo Jiba, saying he believes Parliament still needs to consider the matter.

"Since the process is not final until Parliament has considered the matter, I am really constrained to comment at this state," he told News24.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed to News24 on Friday that the two had been fired.

In a statement, the Presidency said: "The Mokgoro Enquiry concludes its report with the observation, among others, that [National Prosecuting Authority] officials are required to be completely devoted to the rule of law without fail, as the country depends on it."

Ramaphosa's office further states that the dismissals are effective immediately, and he will give Parliament the documents he based his decision on as per Section 12(6) of the NPA Act.

The President's decision comes after retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro recommended that Ramaphosa sack the two from the NPA.

In her report, which was leaked this week, Mokgoro recommended that Ramaphosa remove Jiba from office as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions and Mrwebi as Special Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mokgoro's report said Jiba's conduct on multiple occasions showed a "lack of conscientiousness", while Mrwebi was found to have failed to act without favour, and to the prejudice of the NPA.

Turning to Mrwebi, Mokgoro found that his decision to withdraw fraud charges against former police crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was against the NPA Act and found that he did not act with integrity.

Jiba and Mrwebi were suspended in October 2018 after Ramaphosa announced his decision to institute an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

Speaking to News24 after the Presidency's announcement, Jiba's lawyer Zola Majavu said they were preparing a statement and would comment later on Friday.

