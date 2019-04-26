 

Mrwebi refuses to comment on dismissal, waits on Parliament

2019-04-26 14:19

Jeanette Chabalala

Suspended special director of public prosecutions advocate Lawrence Mrwebi testifies during the Mokgoro inquiry. (Phill Magakoe, Gallo Images, file)

Suspended special director of public prosecutions advocate Lawrence Mrwebi testifies during the Mokgoro inquiry. (Phill Magakoe, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi has declined to comment on the decision taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa to sack him and his colleague Nomgcobo Jiba, saying he believes Parliament still needs to consider the matter.

"Since the process is not final until Parliament has considered the matter, I am really constrained to comment at this state," he told News24.   

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed to News24 on Friday that the two had been fired.

In a statement, the Presidency said: "The Mokgoro Enquiry concludes its report with the observation, among others, that [National Prosecuting Authority] officials are required to be completely devoted to the rule of law without fail, as the country depends on it."

Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi
Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

Ramaphosa's office further states that the dismissals are effective immediately, and he will give Parliament the documents he based his decision on as per Section 12(6) of the NPA Act.

The President's decision comes after retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro recommended that Ramaphosa sack the two from the NPA.

In her report, which was leaked this week, Mokgoro recommended that Ramaphosa remove Jiba from office as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions and Mrwebi as Special Director of Public Prosecutions.

READ: Mokgoro inquiry: 10 damning findings against Nomgcobo Jiba & Lawrence Mrwebi

Mokgoro's report said Jiba's conduct on multiple occasions showed a "lack of conscientiousness", while Mrwebi was found to have failed to act without favour, and to the prejudice of the NPA.

Turning to Mrwebi, Mokgoro found that his decision to withdraw fraud charges against former police crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was against the NPA Act and found that he did not act with integrity. 

Jiba and Mrwebi were suspended in October 2018 after Ramaphosa announced his decision to institute an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

Speaking to News24 after the Presidency's announcement, Jiba's lawyer Zola Majavu said they were preparing a statement and would comment later on Friday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    npa  |  nomgcobo ­jiba  |  lawrence mrwebi
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: 'We want to live and we want to keep moving' – Durban residents rebuild after flooding

2019-04-26 12:38

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot split among four players 2019-04-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 