Cruise ship passengers aboard the MSC Musica might finally be able to set foot on Cape Town soil early on Saturday morning, if the wind plays along.

The cruise ship, carrying 2 000 passengers, has been unable to dock since its arrival in Table Bay on Thursday due to strong winds.

On Saturday, Cape Town traffic services' Richard Coleman confirmed to News24 that the MSC Musica was finally able to dock at around 06:00.

Ross Volk, managing director of MSC Cruises, said the company had designed an entertainment regimen to keep passengers engaged, Times Live reported.

He also said there were sufficient provisions on board. The final decision to dock ultimately lies with the captain, he added, with the welfare of the passengers being of primary importance.

Some passengers took to social media to express their feelings on being marooned, while others thanked MSC for its handling of the incident.