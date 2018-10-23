 

Msimanga is here to stay - DA rejects reports as 'speculative in the extreme'

2018-10-23 18:49

Correspondent

Solly Msimanga (Gallo Images)

The DA has rejected reports that Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga is on his way out as "speculative in the extreme".

On Tuesday, News24 reported that the DA was deliberating whose name to put forward as a Msimanga's possible replacement if he stepped down.

At least four sources told News24 that Msimanga could leave his position soon, having apparently lost favour with some of his caucus.

Both the ANC and the EFF, which have an informal relationship with the DA, attempted motions of no confidence in Msimanga, and the mayor has apparently made enemies at the municipality over a number of issues.

He is the DA's candidate for Gauteng premier in 2019. It was said that he would step down to focus on his campaign.

On Monday, Business Day reported that, according to sources, Msimanga was asked to step down when he was announced as the party's premier candidate. However, because of so-called volatility in the council, it was reportedly decided that the announcement should be made at a later date.

But in a statement on Tuesday, the DA's Gauteng leadership issued a statement saying it had "full confidence" in Msimanga.

The statement was issued in the name of DA Gauteng leader John Moodey, provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty, and all the party's regional leaders in the province.

"The party's leadership in Gauteng has full confidence in Mayor Msimanga and his ability to execute his duties as mayor, while still being the party's premier candidate for Gauteng. The DA rejects the rumour that the mayor is under investigation and has been forced to take special leave," the party’s provincial leadership stated.

"These reports are empty rumours and speculative in the extreme. These have no bearing on the truth. Indeed, we place on record once again that no such decision has been taken."

