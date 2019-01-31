Msimanga motion of no confidence must go ahead - ANC, EFF won't back down

The Tshwane ANC caucus says it will not back down until its urgent motion of no confidence in Mayor Solly Msimanga is put to a vote.

The latest development comes after speaker Katlego Mathebe rejected the ANC motion on Thursday evening.

"The motion is disallowed on these terms. It serves the same purpose as the resignation tendered for 11 February."

Earlier on Thursday, Msimanga submitted his official resignation letter to Mathebe.

But the ANC caucus hit back and said there was no relationship between the mayor's letter and the motion and that they would not leave until the motion went ahead.

EFF leader in Tshwane Moafrika Mabongwana said that the party agreed with the ANC that the motion needed to be put to a vote.

Conflicted

He added that the speaker was clearly conflicted and that she should step aside and allow the deputy speaker to step in.

Tshwane ANC leader Kgosi Maepa agreed that the speaker should recuse herself, saying she was prejudiced.

Msimanga announced his intention to resign two weeks ago.

In his resignation letter, which News24 has seen, Msimanga explained that he was stepping down to pursue higher office.

"It has become clear to me and the DA that unless we govern the Gauteng province with an outright majority, the fate of the people of Tshwane will soon be fate of the people of Gauteng across the board," he wrote.

Haphazard

ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa said the resignation was done in a haphazard manner because of fears related to the pending ANC motion.

He says the ANC wants Msimanga to leave office immediately and not on February 11, as his resignation letter states.

Maepa has also called for Tshwane mayoral committee members to step down.

This is a developing story.