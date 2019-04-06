 

Msimanga to lay complaint against ANC for 'instigating protest' in Alexandra

2019-04-06 22:06

Ntwaagae Seleka

Leaders addressing residents of Alexandra in a public meeting. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

Leaders addressing residents of Alexandra in a public meeting. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga plans to lay a criminal complaint against the ANC on Sunday morning, alleging the party is behind the violent protests that have gripped Alexandra since Wednesday.

So far, leaders of the Alexandra total-shutdown movement have indicated that they are suspending their protests until the early hours of Monday morning. They say their next target is Sandton, which is one of the country's most affluent suburbs and where the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is situated.  

Speaker after speaker on Friday, during a public meeting, vowed that barricading and burning tyres in the streets of Alexandra had yielded no results. They all agreed that residents of Sandton and its neighbouring suburbs would be awoken by smoke billowing in the area at the start of the week.

They have threatened to block Grayston Drive and major routes around Sandton with burning tyres, in order to get the attention of City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

Alexandra residents have been calling for Mashaba to come and address their demands since Wednesday. Earlier this week Mashaba sent his MMC Michael Sun to the area, despite requests that he come to the township. Sun, was booed while trying to address the crowd, with some even hurling racial insults at him.  

Mashaba said he did not attend the mass meeting on Friday because there was no agreement in place. He added that he was leading a civic funeral at the same time and could not have made such a commitment.

Mashaba promised to visit the area on April 15.  

READ: Alexandra residents consider taking protests to Sandton to get mayor's attention

Msimanga said in a statement on Saturday that he will be accompanied by DA Johannesburg Regional Chairperson, Tsepo Mhlongo and DA Alexandra Constituency Head, Mervyn Cirota when he lays a criminal complaint of incitement of violence against the ANC at the Alexandra police station.

"The charges also include the influencing of the outcome of the upcoming general elections through instigating a protest in a peaceful Alexandra township. The violent and destructive action that took place in Alexandra was not a service delivery protest but rather criminal chaos, which is being carefully coordinated by the ANC and its affiliates.

"These actions by the ANC goes against the IEC rules and the ANC must be banned from participating in the May general elections," said Msimanga.

Gimmicks 

ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete said they will not dignify Msimang's gimmicks with a response.

"His attempts to deflect attention from the DA's failures in Alexandra and their blatant refusal to account will not succeed," said Legoete.

Read more on:    herman mashaba  |  solly msimanga  |  gauteng  |  alexandra  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two Eastern Cape escapees back behind bars after fleeing from police custody

2019-04-06 20:35

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: You can help 33 rescued baby turtle get a new lease on life
Traffic Alerts
No jackpot winner in Saturday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-04-06 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 