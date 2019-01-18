 

Msimanga's exist was inevitable – ANC Gauteng

2019-01-18 20:31

Tshidi Madia

Outgoing mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga. (Veli Nhlapo, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Outgoing mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga. (Veli Nhlapo, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC in Gauteng has accused the DA of failing to hold outgoing Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga accountable for his failures in the City and instead creating a way out for him by allowing him to step down.

Msimanga announced on Friday that he was resigning from his role to focus on the race to become premier of Gauteng. 

The mayor has had a number of running battles within his own party and with opposition parties who have attempted to remove him via votes of no confidence since he took over South Africa's capital city through a coalition. 

READ: Solly Msimanga sues ANC Tshwane leaders for calling him poster boy of corruption

Msimanga, who is at odds with city manager Moeketsi Mosola over the multibillion-rand GladAfrica contract scandal, has also come under fire over the appointments of unqualified candidates in his office.

ANC Gauteng spokesperson Tasneem Motara said the party was not surprised by Msimanga's announcement.

"This long-awaited move was inevitable," said Motara in a statement.

Premiership hopes 'mind-boggling'

She said that the DA presented its decision to recall Msimanga as a resignation was a sign that it did not live up to its own assertions that it holds all its representatives accountable.

"We agree wholeheartedly with the DA that the residents of Tshwane deserve better," said Motara.

ALSO READ: Msimanga to ask Tshwane council to suspend city manager again as new allegations emerge

The ANC claims during Msimanga's tenure service delivery collapsed and compromised the quality of living for Tshwane residents.

"Sadly, Solly Msimanga leaves behind him an ailing municipality, with more questions rather than answers to his epic failures in his short stint at the helm of the City," said Motara.

The ANC Gauteng spokesperson also said she found the DA's belief that Msimanga was fit to lead Gauteng "mind-boggling". 

"Gauteng deserves a pool of leadership with skills and experience that only the ANC can offer," said Motara.

Council in Tshwane is expected to convene next week and elect a mayor as soon as possible.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  pretoria  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tomorrow's weather: Rain across most of the east and parts of the southern coastline

2019-01-18 19:21

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: 'Furious' motorist attacks cyclists near Stellenbosch
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 19:56 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Sir Lowry's Pass 19:25 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, January 18 8 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 