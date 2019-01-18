Msimanga's exist was inevitable – ANC Gauteng

The ANC in Gauteng has accused the DA of failing to hold outgoing Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga accountable for his failures in the City and instead creating a way out for him by allowing him to step down.

Msimanga announced on Friday that he was resigning from his role to focus on the race to become premier of Gauteng.

The mayor has had a number of running battles within his own party and with opposition parties who have attempted to remove him via votes of no confidence since he took over South Africa's capital city through a coalition.

Msimanga, who is at odds with city manager Moeketsi Mosola over the multibillion-rand GladAfrica contract scandal, has also come under fire over the appointments of unqualified candidates in his office.

ANC Gauteng spokesperson Tasneem Motara said the party was not surprised by Msimanga's announcement.

"This long-awaited move was inevitable," said Motara in a statement.

Premiership hopes 'mind-boggling'

She said that the DA presented its decision to recall Msimanga as a resignation was a sign that it did not live up to its own assertions that it holds all its representatives accountable.

"We agree wholeheartedly with the DA that the residents of Tshwane deserve better," said Motara.

The ANC claims during Msimanga's tenure service delivery collapsed and compromised the quality of living for Tshwane residents.

"Sadly, Solly Msimanga leaves behind him an ailing municipality, with more questions rather than answers to his epic failures in his short stint at the helm of the City," said Motara.

The ANC Gauteng spokesperson also said she found the DA's belief that Msimanga was fit to lead Gauteng "mind-boggling".

"Gauteng deserves a pool of leadership with skills and experience that only the ANC can offer," said Motara.

Council in Tshwane is expected to convene next week and elect a mayor as soon as possible.