 

Mthatha commuters want central taxi rank reopened

2018-06-27 06:46

Kwanele Mketeni

Commuters complain that Jubhill taxi rank in Mthatha is far from the city centre, unclean and unsafe. Photo: Kwanele Mketeni, GroundUp

Commuters complain that Jubhill taxi rank in Mthatha is far from the city centre, unclean and unsafe. Photo: Kwanele Mketeni, GroundUp

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mthatha residents want one of the biggest taxi ranks in town to be reopened, reports GroundUp.

Mamela Taxi Rank, situated next to PRD Building opposite the fire brigade was closed earlier this year. The rank is convenient because it is centrally located. Jubhill, the new rank commuters have to use, is far from the city centre. People GroundUp interviewed complained that they had to walk an extra ten minutes to work, and that the taxi rank was unsanitary and dangerous.

The rank is one of five that have not been reopened after all ten taxi ranks in the area were closed by Police Minister Bheki Cele at the end of April. This was because taxi violence in the area had claimed the lives of about 60 people and injured many others since 2016, according to the South African Police Service. This figure includes taxi bosses, drivers and passengers. The violence was a result of a fight over routes between rival taxi associations.

In a dialogue between commuters and transport MEC Weziwe Tikana at Mthatha Airport Hangers two weeks ago, it emerged the rank will remain closed permanently. This was attributed to King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality's plans to develop the land on which the rank is situated.

King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza confirmed this. "We are in a process of issuing a notice inviting accredited private development companies to participate in this development initiative," he said.

He assured residents that a taxi rank would form part of the development. "We intend to build a shopping centre, taxi rank, ...offices and residential apartments. Infrastructural upgrades are also on the cards on that piece of land," said Mampoza.

However, commuters like Nombasa Mbiyozo want the taxi rank to be reopened immediately. "There are no proper sanitation facilities in this rank. There are no functional public toilets, water or electricity. When it's dark, it's dark," she said.

Another commuter, Lubabalo Wolela, described the new rank as a high crime spot. "People are constantly mugged here. Especially after 17:00. It's winter now and it gets dark quickly. Every time we need to go home, we have to walk in numbers or otherwise we're in danger," he said.

Mampoza said the municipality was looking at fixing sanitation issues at the rank.

We have been unable to get comment from the taxi associations.

Read more on:    bheki cele  |  east london  |  crime  |  transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma is 'the only person' who can unite blacks and Indians in KZN - religious leaders

2018-06-27 06:04

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Angry Vrygrond residents demand land, service delivery
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, June 26 2018-06-26 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 