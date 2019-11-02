 

MTN congratulates Boks for going from bleak to best

2019-11-02 22:40

Jenni Evans

Faf de Klerk (Getty Images)

Telecommunications company MTN congratulated the Springboks who they co-sponsored for the Rugby World Cup for proving they are the best in the world after Saturday's victory over England.

“Two and a half years ago, the Boks were facing bleak times, but we knew our team had what it would take to fight back," said Godfrey Motsa, MTN SA CEO in a statement. 

"Under the exceptional leadership of coach Rassie Erasmus and the rest of the management team – they proved they are truly the best in the world,” said Motsa. 

As the team's "primary" sponsor, Motsa said their partnership had been "momentous". 

"Every single MTN employee was given a Bok jersey and MTNers, across the country, embraced Bok Friday and every aspect of this sponsorship.

"This team, by representing us all, has united us all and we thank South African Rugby Union for this wonderful partnership. We could not be prouder,” Motsa said.

The 32-12 win with the company's logos on the team's jerseys would have lifted the company's spirits after Friday's news that it had shed 300,000 local subscribers in the past quarter, declining to 28.9 million.

Fin24 reported that across all its 21 operations, however, service revenue rose 9.6% in the three months to end-September from the same period last year - thanks largely to strong growth in Nigeria and Ghana. 

In South Africa, revenue rose by 0.4%.

The company blamed the limp economy, the implementation of lower out-of-bundle data prices, new data usage rules and unpaid roaming revenue from Cell C for the weak revenue growth in South Africa.


