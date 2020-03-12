Muizenberg man tests negative for coronavirus after going to fire station for help

A man who was worried that he had the novel coronavirus arrived at the Lakeside Fire Station in Muizenberg, Cape Town on Monday, pleading for help. But it turned out that he had an unrelated virus.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said Covid-19 protocol kicked in and a metro doctor was called in.

The people who examined him wore the appropriate clothing and he was managed as if it was possible that he would test positive.

"It is a serious matter," Carelse said on Thursday.

Eventually, it was established that he had a stomach virus.

Carelse said it was an isolated incident and that there were no other similar calls.

Isolation unit

On Wednesday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde told reporters that the province had its first positive case – that of a man who returned from international travel on Monday. He is in self-isolation.

The Daily Voice reported that he was from Muizenberg.

Winde has urged people who think they may test positive due to international travel, or who have been in contact with people who have travelled internationally, to first call the National Institute for Communicable Diseases' (NICD) hotline instead of rushing to a medical facility.

An isolation unit is already operational at Tygerberg Hospital.

The hotline number is 0800 029 999 and the operators have a checklist of symptoms and questions regarding travel.

The number of people who tested positive in South Africa increased to 17 on Thursday.

