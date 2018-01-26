 

Multi-billionaire class the real 'state capturers', says Saftu

2018-01-26 05:10

Jenni Evans

Zwelinzima Vavi. (Gallo Images)

Zwelinzima Vavi. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The workings of South Africa's "multi-billionaire class" should also go under the magnifying glass during the inquiry into state capture, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said on Thursday.

In a statement welcoming the release of the terms of reference for the inquiry, the fledgling federation said it would like to be able to show the inquiry how this class of state capturer operates.

"We insist that an investigation of state capture has to take into consideration that big business lobbied successfully to get the ANC leadership to abandon the radical demands of the Freedom Charter, such as the call for the economy to be shared and that mineral wealth, banks and monopoly industries be transferred to the ownership of the people as a whole," Saftu said. 

"The state as a result no longer serves the interests of broader society but the narrow interests of the multi-billionaire class."

READ: No surprises as Zuma sticks to Madonsela's state capture probe recommendations

Saftu said the face of the propertyless is black and working class, and those celebrating freedom and democracy are white and "the same old class of the rich". The union said it regarded this as "real state capture". 

"This kind of state capturer uses more subtle tactics than the Guptas and their cronies but [they] are not fundamentally different. They both represent an inherently corrupt capitalist economic system, which steals the wealth created by the working class and channels it into the pockets of an elite of billionaires, which has made South Africa the world's most unequal society."

Saftu was formed after the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa was kicked out of trade union federation Cosatu.

Zwelinzima Vavi was also expelled as Cosatu's general secretary and is now general secretary of Saftu.

President Jacob Zuma wants the state capture commission of inquiry to investigate all forms of government corruption, including allegations against him, his Cabinet ministers, the Gupta family and state-owned entities.

Read more on:    saftu  |  zwelenzima vavi  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Toyota SA recalls more than 700 000 cars due to defective airbags

2018-01-26 05:00

Inside News24

 
/News
'Dr Masekela was a visionary' - Trustee at Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 24 2018-01-24 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 