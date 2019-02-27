 

This is why Capetonians are spending so long stuck in traffic

2019-02-27 07:25

Tammy Petersen

Commuters slowly make their out of the Cape Town CBD. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Commuters slowly make their out of the Cape Town CBD. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Population growth and a deteriorating train service were among the reasons Capetonians gave for the lengthy periods of time they were stuck in traffic in 2018, the City of Cape Town said.

According to the INRIX 2018 Global Traffic Scorecard, motorists in South Africa's oldest city lost 162 hours in the last year to congestion, Business Insider reported.

Mayoral Committee Member for Transport Felicity Purchase told News24 a multi-pronged approach was required to address traffic congestion because new roads would not alleviate the problem on its own.

"It is well documented that certain parts of Cape Town's road network are at or near capacity during the peak-hour periods. This is partly due to population growth over the past decade or so," Purchase said.

"The biggest impact, however, stems from the deterioration of passenger rail over the past few years and the displacement of passengers to road-based transport. The number of commuters making use of passenger rail has dropped from 620 000 passenger journeys per day in 2014 to less than 300 000 today."

Backbone

In a bid to restore the train service as the backbone of public transport, the City of Cape Town, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and the provincial government established the Rail Enforcement Unit, which has the improvement of the safety and security of commuters and rail assets as its primary task.

"We expect that as the rail service stabilises and improves, more commuters will return to passenger rail, which will assist a great deal to alleviate congestion on our road network."

Commuter patterns needed to be changed, Purchase said, either by travelling together, working from home where possible and travelling to and from work outside of peak-hour periods if practical.

Purchase maintained that, on its own, building new roads would not solve the congestion issue in the long term.

"Experience the world over has proven that new roads are usually taken up within a matter of months and that construction cannot stay ahead of the growing demand due to rapid urbanisation. Also, road infrastructure projects take years to complete and cause a lot of inconvenience while ongoing."

Infrastructure projects

Nevertheless, the transport directorate spent R750m on road infrastructure projects over a period of five years to address congestion in Kommetjie, Kuils River and Blaauwberg.

According to the provincial Department of Transport and Public Works, two of the three projects aimed at addressing congestion have been completed.

In 2018, the R207m N2 Borcherds Quarry project was completed. It spanned almost two years and involved the rehabilitation of an 8.1km portion of the N2, between Borcherds Quarry Road and the R300, while an additional inbound and outbound lane as well as new on- and off-ramps were constructed.

The Borcherds Quarry bridge was also widened.

Two years ago the R60m R300/Bottelary interchange was completed in a joint project with the City and the SA National Roads Agency Limited.

These connections were aimed at alleviating pressure on arterials - Van Riebeeck and Bottelary roads.

A R487m project to upgrade a section of the N1, between Plattekloof Road and Old Oak Interchange, is expected to be completed by May, with the addition of a third lane in both directions.

This is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion, according to the provincial department.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    city of cape town  |  cape town  |  transport  |  service delivery  |  traffic
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Inside the ANC's election 'war room' – proudly brought to you by Bosasa

2019-02-27 06:06

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Eskom GM Dan Mashigo testifies at #StateCaptureInquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:53 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Stellenbosch 07:37 AM
Road name: CONGESTION

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, February 26 2019-02-26 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 