 

WATCH | Multiple Cape Town roads blocked as shutdown protest hits city

2019-08-08 10:02

Duncan Alfreds

Motorists are directed to alternative routes as a result of the Cape Town protest. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Motorists are directed to alternative routes as a result of the Cape Town protest. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Traffic was heavy in Cape Town on Thursday morning after several routes were closed as part of protest action.

Protesters burnt tyres and blocked roads throughout the metro.

"Areas they said they are going to target include Beacon Valley, Tafelsig, Eastridge,  Woodlands, Parkwood, Lavender Hill, Kensington, Factreton, Ocean View, Elsies Rivier, Delft, Bo-Kaap, Ottery, Egoli informal settlement and Mamre," said Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa.

Traffic and police officials have a strong presence in the city and are working to move protesters away.

"SAPS and metro police are trying to resolve all the protests and get the protesters out of the roadway," Richard Coleman, media liaison for Cape Town Traffic, told News24.

A number of roads still remain blocked:

  • Voortrekker Road is blocked off at Jakes Gerwel Drive and 5th Avenue. Traffic has already increased on the N7 because of this.
  • There are burning tyres in AZ Berman Drive, opposite Prom Tyres, in the direction of Spine Road.
  • At the intersection of Stellenbosch Arterial and Delft roads, there burning tyres in both directions.
  • In Ocean View Drive in Fish Hoek, at Imhoff Farm, they are busy clearing the road of burning tyres. There is a redirected route via Redhill.
  • Belhar Main Road at Airport Mall, at the KFC is also affected.
  • The M5 is closed at Dick Burton Road.

No protest violence has been reported.

"So far, it's been very quiet. There's been no violence that we know of," said Coleman.

Motorists are directed to alternative routes as a

Motorists are directed to alternative routes as a result of the Cape Town protest. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Motorists are directed to alternative routes as a

Police race to where protesters are burning tyres. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Map of Cape Town traffic.

Google Maps indicates traffic problems in Cape Town on Thursday morning. (Screen grab, Google)

Africa advised people to exercise caution: "Residents please take precautions and stay safe."

cape town  |  traffic  |  protests
