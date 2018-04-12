Multiple injuries after staff bus overturns in Cape Town

What To Read Next

A number of people have been injured after their company bus overturned in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, on Thursday morning, a Cape Town official said.

- Are you there, or are you affected? Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.

The bus was involved in an accident with a light duty vehicle, but exact details on what had happened, and the number of injuries, was not yet available, said traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman.



He said the bus was transporting staff from food company County Fair.

ALSO READ: Passengers flung from taxi then driven over by bus

The R101 was closed at Bloekombos taxi rank and traffic was being diverted to the N1 and R304.

*This is a developing story. More to follow.