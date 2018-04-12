 

Multiple injuries after staff bus overturns in Cape Town

2018-04-12 08:32

Jenna Etheridge

Traffic officer vehicle. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Traffic officer vehicle. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A number of people have been injured after their company bus overturned in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, on Thursday morning, a Cape Town official said.

- Are you there, or are you affected? Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.

The bus was involved in an accident with a light duty vehicle, but exact details on what had happened, and the number of injuries, was not yet available, said traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman.

He said the bus was transporting staff from food company County Fair.

ALSO READ: Passengers flung from taxi then driven over by bus

The R101 was closed at Bloekombos taxi rank and traffic was being diverted to the N1 and R304.

*This is a developing story. More to follow.

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents  |  traffic

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

There will be no bloodshed over land, whites are as natural to SA as 'trees and mountains' - Malema

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/Sport
WATCH: Team SA dazzles at the Commonwealth Games
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 11 2018-04-11 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 