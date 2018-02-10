Multiple pileup on N1 north, lanes closed to traffic

Johannesburg – All four lanes of the N1 north, after the 14th avenue onramp, have been closed to traffic following a major accident involving multiple vehicles.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Edna Mamonyane said that the accident had occurred shortly after 10:45, when a truck’s brakes apparently failed.

"This resulted in the truck colliding with two other trucks and eight other vehicles,” she said.

Mamonyane said at least nine people have been injured, four serious and five with slight injuries, with no fatalities reported. She said emergency services were busy transporting the injured to various hospitals.

She said there were reports of people still trapped in their vehicles, and emergency services had made the decision to close all lanes to traffic.

"We did initially have one of the four lanes open, but we have decided to close all lanes and divert traffic," she said.





Mamonyane said the emergency services were still on the scene and were still attending to people and clearing the vehicles and debris.



She said all traffic was being diverted and urged all motorists to use alternative routes.