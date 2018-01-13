 

Multiple stabbing on Cape Town mountains, victims airlifted

2018-01-13 20:50

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – At least three separate knife attacks of hikers in mountains in and around Cape Town have occurred on Saturday, with at least one seriously injured.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson, Johann Marais, said that they had received reports of at least three incidents where victims had been stabbed.

He said details were still sketchy, due to multiple reports coming in of various incidents.

Marais said the first reported incident occurred around 09:20, when four possible members of Wilderness Search and Rescue called for help after they had been assaulted and stabbed in the mountains above St James.

"First indications show serious injuries, with a medical doctor, who also hiked in the area, assisting," said Marias.

Marais said the victims of the first attack had received treatment from two paramedics from Skymed, who had been scrambled to the scene after the initial report. He said all the victims of the first attack had then been airlifted from the mountain by Skymed.

In a separate incident an elderly woman was stabbed in the vicinity of the amphitheatre, with reports of a third mugging and more stabbings also being received.

Police have launched a manhunt for the attackers, with social media reports calling for anyone who had seen two or three men running together, or acting suspiciously between Jacobs Ladder, St James and Trappieskop, Kalk Bay to report them to the police immediately.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa extends an open invitation to investors

2018-01-13 20:13

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: EFF protest outside H&M, trash stores over 'racist advert'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bishopscourt 16:02 PM
Road name: Rhodes Avenue

Cape Town 15:19 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 13 2018-01-13 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 