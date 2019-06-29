 

Mum, two children, including three-month-old baby, burn to death in house fire

2019-06-29 13:09

Jenni Evans

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A mother and her two children burnt to death in a house fire in Katlehong on Friday night, Ekurhuleni's disaster management services said on Saturday. 

Spokesperson William Ntladi said that when the fire brigade arrived at the home in Dikole, the entire roof had already collapsed, with flames coming from the bedroom.

Fire fighters from Palm Ridge and Zonkizizwe fire stations managed to put the fire out. 

"After fire extinguishment, search and rescue was conducted and the charred bodies of a toddler believed to be three months old, a four-year-old boy and the mother aged in [her] mid-thirties, were found in the burnt bedroom," said Ntladi. 

The cause of the fire will be investigated but it is thought for now that it may have been caused by an electric heater. 

He urged people in Ekurhuleni to call the number 011 458 0911 in case of any life-threatening emergencies for or toll free number 10177, or 112.    

The names of the victims are not available yet.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Military vets defend Public Protector against 'attacks' on her integrity

2019-06-29 12:48

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Friday feels for one lucky player 2019-06-28 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 