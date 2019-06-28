Municipal offices in KwaDukuza remain closed for a third day due to protests

Protests in the KwaDukuza Municipality have forced the town's municipal offices to remain closed for a third day. (Supplied)

Protests in the KwaDukuza Municipality have resulted in the town's municipal offices remaining closed for a third day.



Residents took to the streets on Wednesday for political reasons that was not related to the municipality, said an official from the municipality.

"The closure is still informed primarily by the need to ensure the safety of our patrons and staff," municipal spokesperson Sipho Mkhize said in a statement on Thursday.

Mkhize added that while the offices remained closed, alternative measures had been put in place to ensure service delivery to residents continued.

He said the accounting officer had made a special provision for electrical, fire and emergency, traffic and crime prevention as well as burial services to be available to the public until the situation calms down.

According to TimesLive, the unrest was allegedly over a proposal to reinstate an ANC Youth League official who was convicted and sentenced for murder.

The offices in Salt Rock and Ballito, as well as all libraries, remained functional and were operating during business hours, Mkhize said.

"The public will be informed of any development pertaining to the disruption of municipal services."

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said residents were still burning tyres and barricading roads on Friday.

He added that no damage to property was reported and no arrests have been made due to the unrest.

Police are continuing to monitor the area.

