 

Municipality promises to rectify incorrect water bill for ANC NC chair Zamani Saul

2018-10-01 05:45

Sesona Ngqakamba and correspondent

Zamani Saul, ANC chairperson in the Northern Cape. (Gallo Images)

Zamani Saul, ANC chairperson in the Northern Cape. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Sol Plaatjie municipality says it is will rectify the municipal billing account of ANC Northern Cape provincial chairperson Zamani Saul which shows he owes R145 000.

Saul on Saturday told News24 that he won't be forking out a cent.

According to Saul, the bill from the ANC-led municipality, which has been seen by News24, was incorrectly calculated as it was "estimated".

"I lodged a formal complaint with the municipality about four months back, because it is just impossible that I can be billed about R100 000 for usage of water in one month. It's not right… It's a household of five, and not like it's a business... And I don't think municipality bills are like that," Saul told News24.

He added that the municipality had told him and his wife that the bill was wrong and it would be corrected. He said, however, this had not happened yet.

Paying rates

"I have been bombarding them, sending them emails asking them to correct it... My wife has been going to the financial offices to plead that this be corrected. But with all of that I have never stopped paying my rates," he added.

Saul said the municipality had told him that it estimated his bill, because it could not get access to his meter reading box.

"The municipality said to us that they had made an estimate claiming that they could not get access to the meter reading, but we told them that it was outside the yard and there was no way it could not be reached," he said.

Saul added that they were used to paying almost R6 000 for water and tariffs and would continue to do that. He added that they were using prepaid electricity at his residence.

"I cannot be expected to pay an account of R145 000 which is a wrong account. That is grossly unfair for anybody to expect me to do that," Saul said.

Saul added that his bill had been leaked to the media because of his position as the provincial chairperson.

"They are crazily running around to attack my integrity by leaking the document. But even if I'm the chair, that doesn't place a responsibility of me paying a wrongly billed account," he said.

'They must fix it'

Saul added that even though he was chairperson in the province, he shouldn't be expected to settle the amount, saying: "I am not going to do that!"

"They must fix it and after they have fixed it to our satisfaction, we can sit down with them and then we correct the matter. It's the responsibility of the municipality to keep credible records," he added.

Sol Plaatjie Municipality spokesperson Sello Matsie confirmed to News24 on Sunday: "As a municipality, we are on record that there is a billing error regarding the account of our client you referring to."

He said that the matter "should long have been rectified in line with our policy of reviewing an account over a period through proper monitoring of consumption. This matter has been brought to our attention for the past six months and [it is] disgraceful [that it] has not been resolved."

Lawyers involved

The case was currently being handled by Advocate Andries Kloppers from the municipality's Financial Department.

Furthermore, said Matsie: "What is also worrying is the continued circulation of a billing account of our client which seek to embarrass them. The municipality also reserves the right to institute discipline to anyone found to be breaching our code of conduct for purposes of malicious intent."

He said that the municipality wanted to "extend an apology to our client" and that it would ensure the matter was resolved as soon as possible.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    zamani saul  |  kimberley  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Drilling for water 'makes no economic sense'

2018-10-01 05:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Armed 'Rolex Gang' robs motorist in less than 30 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, September 29 2018-09-29 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 