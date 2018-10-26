Murder accused Colin Booysen granted R10 000 bail

Murder accused Colin Booysen was granted bail of R10 000 in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The Cape Town taxi boss was warned not to have contact with any witnesses in the case and to report to a local police station twice a week as part of his bail conditions.

Booysen and his co-accused Vuyisane Macingwane and Kalvin Abels were arrested following the murder of Adrian Pietersen who died in a shootout during an argument with Booysen in Belhar on September 28.

Macingwane and Abels were granted R5 000 bail each.

The case was postponed to December 6 for further investigation.

According to Booysen's version of events presented during his bail application, he had been warned that Pietersen had been with people who were drinking and might be coming after him, News24 reported earlier this month.

Multiple attempts on life

He was told that Pietersen had set out wearing a bullet-proof vest and carrying a gun.

Booysen has been using bodyguards since March 2018, following multiple attempts on his life, News24 previously reported.

Booysen's lawyer, advocate Bruce Hendricks said Abels and Macingwane and one other guard who was not named, as well as a person called Ashley Fields were also in the car when Pietersen approached them in the street.

Fields is a co-accused in an extortion case Booysen is also facing.

Booysen was in the driver's seat and had been listening to a woman he was driving past. She was apparently complaining that school children were being assaulted and that there had been a serious fight in the area. Booysen told her to report it to the police.

Pietersen apparently arrived and started arguing with Booysen. The guards blocked Pietersen who was pointing a finger and a gun at Booysen.

Shootout sparked by argument

Pietersen apparently told Booysen: "Dis my Belhar (It's my Belhar)."

Pietersen left in a black Hyundai Getz and Booysen went to a relative's home nearby, only for Pietersen to return.

There was an argument outside and shots were fired. A shootout between both sides ensued, but Booysen did not shoot, Hendricks said.

Booysen's BMW SUV was hit, but he was uninjured.

Pietersen was hit and died later in spite of Abels' first aid kit being pulled out to stop the bleeding while they were waiting for an ambulance.

Booysen and the guards went to the police station to report the shooting and also laid an attempted murder charge against another man present. That man's trial for attempted murder starts in November.

Booysen has three previous convictions from almost 20 years ago – one for the murder of a police officer, for which he served time.

He also has a pending extortion case in the Cape Town Regional Court that will be heard in December, involving him, underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, Fields and Jacques Cronje. They are accused of allegedly extorting a restaurant owner and forcing him to use security provided by a particular company.

Booysen claimed that Pietersen's death was a result of private defence since the accused confronted him with a gun while he was clad in two bullet-proof vests. Neither the gun nor the bullet-proof vests were found by police.