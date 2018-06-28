 

Diego Novella found guilty of Camps Bay hotel murder

2018-06-28 16:06

Jenni Evans

Diego Novella speaks with his lawyer William Booth during his court appearance at Western Cape High Court. (File, Gallo Images)

The Guatemalan man accused of murdering his US girlfriend, Gabriela Kabrins Alban, in a Camps Bay hotel room has been found guilty in the Western Cape High Court.

Diego Novella was accused of murdering Kabrins Alban, a US sales executive, at a Camps Bay hotel on July 29, 2015.

Delivering his judgment, Judge Vincent Saldanha said: "In my view, the accused's version was wholly contrived. There is nothing in [his] conduct that his mind had been 'hijacked'."

Saldanha said he was satisfied that, at the time of the incident, Novella had the ability to distinguish between right and wrong.

"In my view, he knew exactly what he was doing at the time and it was a clear indication on his part of the intent to murder the deceased," he said.

More to follow.

Read more on:    diego novella  |  cape town  |  crime

