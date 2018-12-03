Murder-accused in Sadia Sukhraj botched hijacking death to be tried in February

What To Read Next

It was a brief first appearance in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban for murder and hijacking accused Sibonelo Mkhize who was allegedly involved in a botched hijacking that resulted in the death of 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj.

Mkhize, 35, who wore spectacles and a white shirt, appeared calm on Monday morning.

He will remain in police custody until his trial, which has been set down from February 13 to 28, 2019.

Mkhize is facing charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances following Sadia's death in Shallcross, Chatsworth, in Durban on May 28.

Mkhize's alleged accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose, was killed as the two of them attempted to flee from the crime scene.

On the day of the incident, the duo allegedly demanded car keys from Sadia's father, well-known Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj, at gunpoint.

33 witnesses to be called

The shocked father threw his car keys at the assailants. While they were fleeing the scene with Sadia inside the vehicle, Shailendra fired several gunshots towards the hijackers with his licensed firearm.

The Grade 4 Everest Primary School pupil was shot in the chest and was taken to Chatsmed Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Bulose died immediately after the car came to a stop. His cause of death was described as a penetrating gunshot wound to the pelvis.

Sadia's death sparked massive public outcry over crime in Chatsworth.

Mkhize was arrested by an off-duty police officer a short distance from Sadia's grandparents' home.

Mkhize previously claimed in court that police beat him, but prosecutor Surekha Marimuthoo disputed this and countered that Mkhize sustained his injuries from a public beating during his arrest.

The State is expected to call 33 witnesses to testify in the murder case.

