Murder accused Jason Rohde back in court

Murder accused Jason Rohde is seen as he leaves the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Die Burger, file)

Businessman Jason Rohde, charged with the murder of his wife Susan, is expected to appear in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday after emotionally-charged testimony by Susan's brother Michael Holmes, last week.

Holmes told the court that the accused had called him four days after Susan's body was discovered.

"Jason was very emotional. He was sobbing and crying quite profusely. It was difficult to hear what he was saying‚" said Holmes.

"He told me: 'I killed her! I killed her! I killed her!'"

Not told about affair

But, under cross-examination by defence advocate Graham van der Spuy, Holmes said that he understood Jason to have meant that he had killed Susan emotionally.

He also conceded that he had not seen his sister at all in 2016 and that she had not told him about an affair that Jason had been having.

Susan's body was found in their shared hotel bathroom at Spier wine estate near Stellenbosch in July 2016.



She and the accused had been attending his company's business conference at the hotel, where his mistress also stayed.

Susan's death was initially believed to be a suicide, but the investigation was later changed to murder.

Rohde has pleaded not guilty.