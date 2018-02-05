 

Murder accused Rameez Patel awaits bail decision

2018-02-05 05:17

Alex Mitchley

Rameez Patel has appeared for murder. (Chester Makana, News24)

Rameez Patel has appeared for murder. (Chester Makana, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - Limpopo businessman Rameez Patel, who stands accused of murdering his wife and mother in two separate incidents, is expected to find out whether he will be released on bail.

Patel is currently on trial for the 2015 murder of his wife, who was found shot dead in their shared apartment.

He has also been accused of murdering his mother, who was shot and killed in September last year.

Patel was out on bail for the first case when he allegedly shot and killed his mother.

News24 also previously reported that in late August 2016, Patel’s father Feroz was killed in broad daylight, in what was initially believed to be an armed robbery.

However, police investigations found that nothing was stolen after the suspects shot him and fled the scene.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said that a bail judgment would be handed down on February 7 in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

Read more on:    rameez patel  |  polokwane  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATE: CemAir remains suspended as passengers make alternative arrangements

2018-02-05 09:08

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: ANC members chase BLF supporter away from Luthuli House
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday 3 February 2018-02-03 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 