Murder accused Rameez Patel awaits bail decision

Pretoria - Limpopo businessman Rameez Patel, who stands accused of murdering his wife and mother in two separate incidents, is expected to find out whether he will be released on bail.

Patel is currently on trial for the 2015 murder of his wife, who was found shot dead in their shared apartment.

He has also been accused of murdering his mother, who was shot and killed in September last year.

Patel was out on bail for the first case when he allegedly shot and killed his mother.

News24 also previously reported that in late August 2016, Patel’s father Feroz was killed in broad daylight, in what was initially believed to be an armed robbery.

However, police investigations found that nothing was stolen after the suspects shot him and fled the scene.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said that a bail judgment would be handed down on February 7 in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.