 

Murder case opened after Alexandra man allegedly assaulted by SANDF

2020-04-12 10:30

Canny Maphanga

Police in Alexandra are investigating a case of murder following the death an Alexandra man, 40, after he was allegedly assaulted by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Good Friday.

"Police in Alexandra have opened a case of murder whilst awaiting post-mortem results following the death of a man who according to reports, was assaulted by members of the SANDF on Good Friday," spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24 on Sunday.

SABC News reported that the deceased's neighbour said they were having a drink inside their yard when a soldier approached them questing why they are were drinking and why they were not indoors.

After they were instructed to leave, more solders arrived, and they were allegedly badly assaulted in the afternoon.

A source who preferred to remain anonymous told the public broadcaster that the deceased's wife told him that her husband was in a bad state and was not responding when she spoke to him after the alleged beating.

Peters added that no suspects had been arrested at this stage.

"The investigation is underway," she said.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini could not immediately provide comment.

They will issue a comprehensive statement on the allegations, he told News24.

