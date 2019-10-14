 

Murder case opened against Eastern Cape man who fought off, killed armed robber in his home

2019-10-14 08:56

Jenna Etheridge

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Eastern Cape police have opened a case of murder against a man who stabbed a home intruder to death in Bethelsdorp, near Port Elizabeth.

The man, 55, had been cooking with his wife at their Greenfields home on Friday evening, when they heard a loud pounding on the door, said Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Two men demanded to enter and when this was denied, they broke his door and windows to get in.

A fight broke out between the homeowner and the men, who were armed with a knife and a panga.

Stab wound to chest

"It is further alleged that the suspects were attempting to stab the owner, who in turn armed himself with a knife to defend his wife and himself," said Naidu.

One of the men, 19, died after a stab wound to the chest, while the other ran away.

"The victim was identified as Luthando Ndude, who is a neighbour. The other suspect is known but not yet arrested," said Naidu.

SEE: WATCH | Durbanville man calmly takes on knife-wielding robber with display stand

Detectives were investigating a case of murder against the homeowner and housebreaking against the suspects.

"The owner of the house is not arrested, and once investigations are complete, the case will be sent to the Directorate for Public Prosecution for a decision."

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Durban student in court for murder of 'close friend'

2019-10-14 07:37

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:51 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 09:49 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Happy Sunday for two Daily Lotto players 2019-10-13 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 