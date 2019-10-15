 

Murder mystery: Man found dead at his Kenton-on-Sea home

2019-10-15 08:21

Riaan Grobler

Crime scene officers mark the scene of a crime. (Gallo Images, file)

A case of murder is under investigation following the discovery of a man in his 50s at his home in Kenton-on-Sea, about 130km from Port Elizabeth, on Monday morning.

According to information, the victim lived alone and his relative tried contacting him on Monday morning. When he got no answer, he arrived at his house and made the shocking discovery.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender, both the front and back doors were open; however, there was no sign of forced entry.

"Forensic experts are at the scene. The motive for the murder is not known. Police investigations continue," Govender said. 

The SAPS is making an appeal to any person who may have information on the crime to contact the investigating officer, Constable Rodwell Koeries, on 082 416 8471 or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

2019-10-15 08:21

