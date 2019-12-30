Murder parolee arrested for rape of 4-year-old girl and her mom

A
35-year-old murder parolee has been arrested in Machadodorp, Mpumalanga, for
allegedly raping a four-year-old girl and her mother.
According to police, the man
visited the 28-year-old mother and her daughter at their home on the Day of
Goodwill (formerly Boxing Day).
Moments after he was allowed into
the house, he pulled out a knife and forced the mother and her daughter into
one of the rooms where he allegedly raped both of them.
"Police were later alerted
about the incident by one of the neighbours who became suspicious after seeing
the suspect fleeing from the house," police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard
Hlathi said in a statement.
"They then immediately
rushed to the house and confirmed the details of the incident."
Two cases of rape were opened and
detectives at the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit
(FCS) were immediately tasked with investigating the incident, Hlathi added.
"Both
victims were taken to hospital for medical assistance."
'Not fit to be living among community'
The man was arrested on Friday
while allegedly hiding in a suburb of Machadodorp and he is expected to appear
in the Belfast Magistrate's Court later on Monday.
Mpumalanga police commissioner
Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma commended members of the public for the
information they provided which led to the man's arrest.
He also expressed
"disappointment by the actions of the suspect who was given a second
chance by being granted parole as an opportunity to correct his ways and do
something good in his community".
"What this suspect did is so
disappointing, especially at the time when we, as a country, are doing all that
we can to curb gender-based violence," Zuma said in a statement.
"This suspect was supposed
to be an ambassador of change, teaching other men out there that violence
against women and children can no longer be tolerated.
"Instead, he showed that he
is not fit to be living among the community. We hope that justice will prevail
and our wish is that after conviction, he gets the maximum sentence so that
women will live freely without fear of being raped."