 

Murder suspect arrested in Cape Town after being on the run for over 2 years

2019-11-01 20:21

Ntwaagae Seleka

The SAPS Anti Gang Unit. (Photo: GCIS)

The SAPS Anti Gang Unit. (Photo: GCIS)

A murder suspect is finally behind bars after being on the run from the law for two-and-a-half years.

The Western Cape anti-gang unit, which was armed with a warrant of arrest, pounced on the 39-year-old man in Farm Crescent, Ottery, on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said the suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a 30-year-old woman in Ottery.

"On April 2, 2017, at around 15:45, the body of an unknown female was discovered in a shallow grave on an open field in Olympic Avenue, Ottery.

"The deceased was later identified as Abenise Bowers, 30, who had been reported missing prior to the discovery of her body. Autopsy results revealed that the fatal injuries the deceased sustained were as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

"After an extensive investigation, members of the anti-gang unit arrested the suspect on Friday at about 04:00. The members surrounded his residence and alerted the suspect of their presence. He tried to evade arrest but was subsequently arrested."

Majikela said the arrest was part of the police's efforts in the province to capture perpetrators of violent crimes.

