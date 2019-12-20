 

Murder suspect who allegedly killed baby, shot dead in gunfight with KZN police

2019-12-20 19:20

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

A murder suspect, who allegedly killed a 40-year-old man and one-year-old child, has been shot dead during a shootout with KwaZulu-Natal police.

The assailant attacked police in the early hours of Friday while the Provincial Taxi Task Team was searching for him in the Mpumalanga township in Durban.

"The [38-year-old] suspect fired shots at the police while inside a house and was fatally wounded during the ensuing shootout," police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

He added that the police had been searching for the man after he and his accomplices allegedly attacked a vehicle with eight people, including a one-year-old, in it on November 26.

"[They were] travelling on Nagle Dam Road in Nyavu Reserve when three armed men fired multiple gunshots at the vehicle. The driver, 40, and a child were fatally wounded, while six passengers sustained serious gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention."

Naicker said after an "intensive investigation", an operation was conducted after intelligence on the suspect's location was received.

"The police proceeded to a house on Sofasonke Road in Mpumalanga and the suspect opened fire on them as they approached the house. The suspect was fatally wounded during the gun battle. A shotgun with its serial number filed off was found near the suspect."

Naicker said a docket for attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and an inquest were opened at the Mpumalanga police station.

"The suspect was out on parole after he was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for robbery and attempted murder in Esikhaleni. The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic tests to determine if it can be linked to pending cases."

Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

