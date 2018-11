What To Read Next

A murder suspect who was arrested in a shootout with police on the M13 highway in Durban on Thursday morning, now also faces attempted murder charges related to the shootout.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane told News24 that the man would "obviously" be charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at police.

Zwane said police would check whether the firearm allegedly found in the man's possession was licensed.

"This morning, police officers from the Shongweni K9 Unit spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle driven by a wanted murder suspect in the Pinetown CBD," he said.

When police chased the vehicle, he allegedly opened fire at them, Zwane added.

"The suspect's vehicle crashed into a civilian's vehicle along the M13. The suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered," he said.

According to Zwane, the man was wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in May this year. He did not give further details.