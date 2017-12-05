 

Murder victim lived in terror

2017-12-05 13:30

Nokuthula Khanyile & Sharika Regchand, The Witness

Noluthando Khomo with her three-month-old son.

Noluthando Khomo with her three-month-old son. (Supplied)

Pietermaritzburg - A KwaZulu-Natal woman who was kidnapped and murdered last week had lived in terror and knew her days were numbered.

Noluthando Khomo (26) of Hammarsdale’s Mpumalanga township had been receiving ominous threatening messages and had survived three previous attempts on her life prior to being shot dead, a relative told The Witness.

She also alleged that at the time of her death Khomo had been embroiled in a bitter love triangle.

However, KZN SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane made it clear that the motive for Khomo’s murder is unknown at this stage.

Last Wednesday Khomo was kidnapped — allegedly by two men — and her body was later found in Taylor’s Halt with gunshot wounds in her chest and head. Her three-month-old baby boy, who was with her at the time, was also shot and seriously injured but survived the attack.

One of her alleged assailants was said to have been apprehended at the scene by community members.

The suspect, Sanele Ngcobo (24), was supposed to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday but was remanded in absentia. He has been charged with kidnapping, premeditated murder, and attempted murder.

Ngcobo was unable to attend his first court appearance because he has been admitted to Edendale Hospital where he is recovering after he was allegedly assaulted by community members.

The case was adjourned to December 14.

Speaking to The Witness, her aunt Ntokozo Khomo, said the victim was fetched by two “police officers” from her home on Wednesday.

“They arrived around 8 am and told us they were from the Boston police station. One of them was dressed in full police uniform.”

Ntokozo said the “police officers” told them Khomo was implicated in a fraud case they were investigating.

“They said they were taking her in for questioning. She tried to resist and they forcefully took her.”

Ntokozo said the two men shoved Khomo into the back of their vehicle with her baby and drove off.

Two hours later, the family received a frightening SMS from Khomo.

In the message she said she feared the two men were not police officers but had been hired to kill her.

“We tried to call her many times, she did not answer the phone. That was the last time we heard from her,” said Ntokozo, heartache in her broken voice.

Ntokozo said Khomo had been caught in a love feud. Earlier this year, she discovered her boyfriend of three years and father of her son was married.

Ntokozo said the shocking revelation happened in June when Khomo sent a message to her boyfriend to inform him she was pregnant.

“Thando said after sending the message she received a call from a woman who claimed to be the boyfriend’s wife.”

Ntokozo said in recent months, Khomo had received threatening messages and survived three attempts on her life.

“In August she narrowly escaped a drive-by shooting.

“She was sitting with her friend when an unknown car drove past and fired shots at them.”

In another failed attempt, Khomo was kidnapped from her home, severely assaulted and left for dead in the veld in Pietermaritzburg, she said.

Her badly beaten body was found by a passer-by who took her to the hospital.

“She spent weeks in hospital, and couldn’t eat. We all feared she would die but she survived,” she said tearfully.

Another time she said Khomo had been assaulted at a mall while with a friend.

Her aunt described Khomo as a “quiet and harmless” person with great respect for others.

She said this made it difficult for the family to come to terms with her “evil and painful” death.

