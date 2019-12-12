 

Murdered baby Jeremiah’s paternal family blames mom, despite her acquittal

2019-12-12 19:42
The paternal family of murdered Jeremiah Ruiters have placed the blame for the little boy's murder squarely on the shoulders of his mother who was convicted on Wednesday of neglecting her one-year-old son.

Ruiters' aunt, Petina Timm, told the Daily Voice she did not feel justice had been served.

Had mom Abigail Ruiters not allowed what had happened, her boyfriend, Ameerodien Peters, would not have been able to kill the toddler, she told the publication.

Peters was convicted of rape and murder, and Ruiters of neglect in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

The couple was acquitted on child abuse charges relating to Ruiters' two other children, aged 10 and five.

Peters faces life in jail, while Ruiters' bail was revoked after her conviction.

Jeremiah was declared dead at Factreton Clinic on June 12, 2017. The little boy died as a result of blunt or sharp force trauma to the head.

According to IOL, Peters had taken the little boy to the health facility, claiming Jeremiah had had a fit.

According to him, the toddler had been wrapped in a jacket and while he ran to the clinic, Jeremiah slipped from it and fell to the ground, with him landing on top of the child.

Judge Monde Samela, however, found medical evidence contradicted Peters' version of events.

This included blood in Jeremiah’s mouth and nose, a deep cut on his lip, bruises on his head and bite marks on his body.

IOL reported the child's lower back was dislocated, his ribs fractured, and skull broken.

Judge Samela found Ruiters had been raped as medical evidence showed "fresh penetration" on the day of his murder.

News24 previously reported the cause of death was cited as "multiple injuries and the consequences thereof" due to old scars on his body. This prompted the police to visit the family home in Kensington, where it was allegedly discovered that Ruiters' two daughters were in a state of neglect.

The State had charged that, among others, Ruiters' three children had often appeared dirty and unkempt, and had, at times, been left at home without supervision.

Judge Samela lambasted Ruiters in his judgment, saying she had failed to protect her son.

Sentencing proceedings are expected to commence on February 11.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

