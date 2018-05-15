 

Murdered Bloch couple to be honoured at memorial service

2018-05-15 18:23

Jenna Etheridge

Rosalie Bloch, 84, and Aubrey Jackson, 94, who were murdered 10 days ago. (Supplied)

The slain parents of struggle veteran and education expert Graeme Bloch will be remembered at a memorial service this week as police continue to search for their killers.

Rosalie Bloch, 84, and Aubrey Jackson, 94, were found tied up and murdered in their Victorian double-storey home in the quiet suburb of Mowbray on Saturday, May 5.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

"Our detectives are working around the clock in an effort to find the perpetrator/s to solve the case," Captain FC van Wyk said on Tuesday.

Family and friends will hold a private cremation and funeral for family and friends on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a memorial service honouring the couple will be held at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town at 11:00.

Speakers include former finance minister Trevor Manuel, activist Cheryl Carolus, struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg and cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro (Zapiro).

Bloch's son Shaun, who discovered the couple's bodies, and his wife Suzanne said the family was still shocked by the murders.

He praised the police for being very professional, saying officers were treating it as a priority crime.

"This, they see as an attack on the aged and defenceless and on South African unity as a whole. We are assisting them however we can. We want them to work unhindered to catch the perpetrators," he said in a statement on behalf of the family.

The home where the murders took place was where Shaun, his brothers Nigel, political activist Graeme, Lance, Guy, Hugh and sister Erica grew up.

"They will be sorely missed. We appreciate the wonderful condolences that are pouring in from all corners of the world," said Shaun.

"We hope the perpetrators of this evil, senseless crime are caught in order to answer for their actions. More importantly, however, we realise there is much outrage at this heinous crime. We do not want people to polarise, but rather to unite and seek a better South Africa, as my mother and Aubrey always did during their lives, and as they would have wished for."

The family has requested that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to organisations, Black Sash and Ikamva Labantu Charitable Trust.

cape town  |  crime

