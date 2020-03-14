 

Murdered Cape Town boy, 12, to be laid to rest in Eastern Cape

2020-03-14 07:35

Chantall Presence

Sibusiso Dakuse, the 12-year-old aspiring singer from Hout Bay, Cape Town, will be laid to rest on Saturday, more than two weeks after he was murdered.

Sibusiso's family received his remains last weekend after pleading with the State in the court case to hand over his body. The State said it was still conducting DNA tests.

The family will bury Sibusiso in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape before travelling back to Cape Town to attend the court case of the pre-teen's alleged killer.

Marvin Minnaar, 23, will make his second court appearance on Tuesday. He faces a murder charge but police have not ruled out the possibility that more charges will be added.

Minnaar was expected to inform the court whether he will apply for bail.

cape town  |  crime
