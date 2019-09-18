Murdered Cape Town cop's daughter hopes to join the service

Her father died in the line of duty, but murdered Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph's daughter still intends to follow in his footsteps by joining the police.

Hillary Joseph, 19, smiled shyly as Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed her as "constable" at her father's memorial service on Thursday.

Joseph was killed while on duty last Sunday. He and his colleague, Constable Terrence Mostert, were on patrol at about 22:00 when someone they had confronted in Diepwater, Wesbank, shot them.

The 52-year-old policeman was shot in the head and died in hospital, while his partner was wounded in the neck and survived.

Joseph's wife, Maria, wept inconsolably as police officers paid their respects to the career policeman at the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Kleinvlei.

Described as a joker who always had a quip or two for his colleagues, the service was peppered with laughter as his fellow officers shared memories of Joseph's nicknames, random comments and his love for his police boots in which he even played rugby.

"He wasn't a boring person. He was a memorable person. Let's celebrate the life of a hero who died in the line of duty," fellow officer November Filander told mourners.

Constable Mishkaah Cassiem spoke highly of her former field training officer and first commander who was known for his punctuality by always showing up to two hours early for work.

"He was like a father to me," she said. "Whenever you were with him, you knew you were protected. He never did anything wrong. Whether you were a criminal or a member of the SAPS, he showed you respect.

"Here's to a legend, a father [to Hilary and Keanu] and a colleague. We'll never forget him."

Former brigadier Leroy Nolan said many sterling police officers had been taught the ropes by "Jowa".

From left: Hilary, Keanu and Maria Joseph with Police Minister Bheki Cele. (Tammy Petersen)

He urged Cele to posthumously promote Joseph who had been a warrant officer for 20 years.

The police minister joked that while he, a general, did not take instructions from a brigadier, he agreed that Joseph should be made a captain.

"He died with his boots on, and his coffin will therefore be under the flag of the Republic of South Africa."

Cele said he found Section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Act - which provides guidelines on why and how force, and deadly force, may be used to carry out an arrest - restrictive.

"It puts the onus on the officer to think on his feet when the situation demands action."

Cele said he wanted to see "some flexibility" and for his members to be "given the space to act" rather than be forced to delay their reaction and possibly lose their lives in the process.

Joseph will receive an official state funeral, which is expected to take place on Saturday.