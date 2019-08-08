Murdered Cape Town horse rider Meghan Cremer found tied up, had restraint around her neck

The body of Meghan Cremer, an avid horse rider who went missing over the weekend, was found with her hands tied up and a restraint around her neck, it emerged on Thursday.

Her alleged killers - Jeremy Sias, 27, Charles Daniels, 39, and Shiraaz Jaftha, 34 - appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning, TimesLive reported.

News24 reported that the 30-year-old woman was last seen leaving her place on a farm in Philippi at around 18:24 on Saturday, Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said.



She had not returned to the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables and did not pitch up for work.

Her worried loved ones hired the services of private investigator Noel Pratten on Monday to try to track her down.

Police arrested the three men earlier this week for the illegal possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.



Traut confirmed, in a statement, that ''investigation brought to light that the car indeed belonged to the 30-year-old female reported as missing to local police".

Police officials were led to a sand mine on a Philippi farm around 01:00 on Thursday.

News24 reliably understands that one of the men led detectives to the site where Cremer was found, with hands tied up and a leash-like restraint around her neck.

It is further understood she was fully dressed, although police couldn't determine if she had been sexually assaulted.

Her body did not appear to have been freshly dumped.

The court heard that there was a witness connecting the three accused directly to the murder, according to Netwerk24.



The men, from Lotus River and Egoli informal settlement, were not asked to plead and would return to court next week for a bail hearing, IOL reported.



