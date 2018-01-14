Murdered Limpopo woman's body found on farm

Polokwane - Police on Sunday appealed for public assistance after the gruesome discovery on a farm in Musina, of the corpse of a woman who had been murdered.

"The police in Musina are making a passionate plea for information that can assist in the arrest of suspect(s) responsible for the brutal murder of 27-year-old Madzikova Mushaathama – whose partly decomposed body was discovered by a passerby on a farm in the area," said Constable Tshifhiwa Radzilane in a statement.

Her body was found with both hands and legs tied, with a rope and her neck fastened against the tree.

He said Mushaathama was originally reported missing on 4 January. The motive for the killing was unknown and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the police.





