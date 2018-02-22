 

Murdered Ngcobo police officers identified

2018-02-22 15:43

Derrick Spies and Jenni Evans

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ngcobo – The five police officers gunned down in Ngcobo on Wednesday have been identified.

Police spokesperson, Captain Khaya Tonjeni, identified them as Warrant Officer Zuko Mbini, 45, and Constables Zuko Ntsheku, 38, Nkosiphendule Pongco, 32, Sibongiseni Sondlana, 32 and Kuhle Metete, 27.

A group of unknown attackers entered the Ngcobo police station, between Mthatha and Queenstown, on Wednesday and, without warning, randomly opened fire on officers who were on duty. Three officers were killed at the police station.

The gunmen then separated the female police officers from their male counterparts, before taking six pistols, two shotguns and two assault rifles.

A retired soldier, who rushed to the scene, was shot dead as they fled.

The bodies of two additional officers were later found, shot execution style, along the roadside near Nyanga High School, about 6km from the police station.

The name of the retired soldier has not yet been released.

Also read: Ngcobo massacre: No rest for high-level task team as they search for the gunmen

Details are still being finalised regarding a state funeral service, which Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, had promised.

Mbalula's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said a memorial service would take place on Tuesday, February 27, at 10:00 at the Ngcobo methodist church.

President condemns attacks

Earlier on Thursday, at the Presidential Gold Day, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about the incident.

He said he was pleased that people had not simply moved on from the attack, but that they were appalled and wanted it to be solved.

"In the past people would have just accepted it as they moved on, but this time they say 'no'."

He said he was pleased with Mbalula's commitment to make arrests in the matter within 72 hours, saying this was how the government needed to act.

"And this is the new way that we want to do things in our country now. Start things on time, get things done timeously, and when there is a disaster like [that], it should be attended to with maximum speed."

Read more on:    east london

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Girl survives ambush on her way to school

2018-02-22 14:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Candy Crush 'rehab' and Kendrick Lamar - Gigaba's outtakes!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:19 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 16:16 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, February 21 2018-02-21 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 