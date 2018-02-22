Murdered Ngcobo police officers identified

Ngcobo – The five police officers gunned down in Ngcobo on Wednesday have been identified.



Police spokesperson, Captain Khaya Tonjeni, identified them as Warrant Officer Zuko Mbini, 45, and Constables Zuko Ntsheku, 38, Nkosiphendule Pongco, 32, Sibongiseni Sondlana, 32 and Kuhle Metete, 27.

A group of unknown attackers entered the Ngcobo police station, between Mthatha and Queenstown, on Wednesday and, without warning, randomly opened fire on officers who were on duty. Three officers were killed at the police station.



The gunmen then separated the female police officers from their male counterparts, before taking six pistols, two shotguns and two assault rifles.



A retired soldier, who rushed to the scene, was shot dead as they fled.



The bodies of two additional officers were later found, shot execution style, along the roadside near Nyanga High School, about 6km from the police station.

The name of the retired soldier has not yet been released.

Also read: Ngcobo massacre: No rest for high-level task team as they search for the gunmen

Details are still being finalised regarding a state funeral service, which Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, had promised.

Mbalula's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said a memorial service would take place on Tuesday, February 27, at 10:00 at the Ngcobo methodist church.



President condemns attacks



Earlier on Thursday, at the Presidential Gold Day, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about the incident.

He said he was pleased that people had not simply moved on from the attack, but that they were appalled and wanted it to be solved.

"In the past people would have just accepted it as they moved on, but this time they say 'no'."

He said he was pleased with Mbalula's commitment to make arrests in the matter within 72 hours, saying this was how the government needed to act.

"And this is the new way that we want to do things in our country now. Start things on time, get things done timeously, and when there is a disaster like [that], it should be attended to with maximum speed."

