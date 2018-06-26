 

Murdered Stacey Adams, 6, makes her last journey as funeral gets under way

2018-06-26 14:46

Jenni Evans

Community members react to the death of Stacey Adams.

Community members react to the death of Stacey Adams. (Jenni Evans)

Little Stacey Adams made her last journey to her home in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain on Tuesday, with her funeral bier waiting about 60 steps away from where she was first found buried in a shallow grave.

The green carrier for her body waited for her in the front yard of her grandmother's house.

She was to be buried in accordance with Muslim rites.

It was there that she had lived, spending free time watching cartoons.

READ: Stacey Adams murder accused to appear in court

Her devastated mother lived in a wendy house with her boyfriend over the road - metres from where police dogs found her tiny body on Sunday.

When family members realised she had vanished, a search was launched in the area, where the streets are named after military generals.

Petrol bombed

On Sunday afternoon, she was found in the grave dug outside another wendy house her aunt lived in on the same property.

The main council house was petrol bombed by some neighbours who were so angry that they wanted to deal with the man - thought to be the mother's boyfriend - themselves.

Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum spokesperson Faizal Adams said the people who had lived in the house were moved to a shelter.

The forum was established in response to the murders of little girls Courtney Pieters, Rene Roman, and Stacha-Lee Arendse.

As family and neighbours waited for Stacey's body, children came out of her grandmother Laeeqah's house to offer mourners a cup of tea.

People brought in extra packets of sugar and some juice for visitors.

The washing had been taken off the line in front of the door and benches were set out along the wall of the front yard for mourners.

A man will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court charged with murder on Wednesday.

His wendy house lay in a heap after residents broke it up on Monday night out of anger.

Meanwhile, Western Cape MEC for Safety Dan Plato also arrived at the house ahead of funeral prayers at the Beacon Valley Mosque.

