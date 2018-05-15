Murdered taxi boss was also a teacher - family

The Umbumbulu Taxi Association chairperson who was shot dead in Izinyathi on Monday, was also a teacher at a school in Bhekulwandle.

The family of 58-year-old Bonga Makhanya told News24 on Tuesday that he taught at Dr Made Senior Primary School near Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.



Makhanya, his 16-year-old son Malusi and his four-year-old grandson Philasanda were travelling in Izinyathi when they were attacked by unknown assailants. The incident occurred at about 07:00 on Monday.

Makhanya and Malusi died on the scene while Philasanda, who had been asleep in the car, escaped unharmed.



Makhanya's older sister, Phumzile MaMakhanya Mokoena, told News24 that her brother had been on his way to drop Malusi at Kenmont School, a special needs school in Bluff in Durban, when the shooting occurred.

"He was then going to drop Philasanda at a crèche in Amanzimtoti before heading to the school he worked at," said Mokoena.

She said it was unbelievable that Philasanda survived the shooting.

"Bullets narrowly missed him. The vehicle's door that he slept next to was riddled with bullets and it's a miracle how all of them missed him," said Mokoena.

She added that the family was struggling to cope following the shooting.

"We are still traumatised, but because we're Christians, we have accepted the situation. We've just told ourselves that, if God didn't want them to die, he would have saved them as he saved the baby," said Mokoena.

She said Makhanya and his son would be buried on Saturday.

Mokoena said Makhanya was survived by his widow Thobeka and older son Nkululeko.

On Tuesday, police said the matter was still under investigation and that no arrests had been made.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele told News24 on Monday that the motive for the attack was unknown, but that the provincial taxi task team was investigating two counts of murder.

