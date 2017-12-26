 

Murdered woman found in boyfriend's car

2017-12-26 06:56

Nation Nyoka

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Mahikeng -  Two people were arrested in the North West towns of Coligny and Lichtenburg at the weekend for separate cases of murder, police said. 

A 42-year-old man was arrested at his home in Tlhabologang, Coligny for the alleged murder of his 32-year-old girlfriend on Friday. 

"The woman’s lifeless body, with an open wound [in] the chest, was found inside the suspect's vehicle at a dumping site in Coligny," police said in a statement.

In a separate incident, at the Kalfontein farm near Lichtenburg - just 30 minutes outside of Coligny - an 18-year-old woman was arrested for stabbing a 19-year-old woman to death on Saturday, after they had been drinking at a tavern.

Police said the two had initially had an argument. 

"The suspect allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim [in] the stomach. The victim was certified dead at the scene. The police managed to trace and arrest the suspect after being alerted about the incident." 

The two are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

