Music student's debt knocked for a six by father of cricket superstar Kagiso Rabada

Dr Mpho Rabada settled Motswedi Modiba's (pictured) outstanding fees so she could register for her final year Bachelor's degree in music. (Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images).

The music will play on for a final year jazz student after the father of cricket superstar Kagiso Rabada paid her outstanding tuition fees so she could register.



On Monday, SowetanLive reported Dr Mpho Rabada had paid R80 000 to the University of Witwatersrand on Friday so that Motswedi Modiba could register for her final year Bachelor's degree in music, majoring in jazz voice.

The Wena Wedwa singer has also released a dance single called Skachechela Morago which was produced by Rabada who goes by the name PorozaDR and Chymamusique.

"As a father, and having the means, however small, you can't be only inwardly focused. [You] must have a good grasp of the outside environment," he is reported to have said.

Modiba is a member of the Wits chapter of the Golden Key Society, a prestigious organisation of the top 15% of academic performers in each discipline.

According to a response on Twitter, it is not the first time "the good doctor" has helped someone out.



