 

Musina traffic officer arrested, gun confiscated after shooting at petrol station

2018-07-09 16:45

Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Musina traffic officer's firearm was confiscated after he allegedly shot and injured two people at a local petrol station.

The 32-year-old officer is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of attempted murder, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

ALSO READ: Metro cop among 23 arrested for cash-in-transit crimes

Ngoepe said the officer was allegedly involved in an altercation and that this led to the shooting. He added that one person was treated in hospital for gunshot wounds to his stomach.

Police were continuing with their investigation, he said.

Limpopo police conducted several operations over the weekend that resulted in the arrest of 427 people, aged 18 to 56.

ALSO READ: Cop and his mom accused of beating women because they are lesbians

According to Ngoepe, the arrests were for various crimes, including "murder, business robberies, house robberies, armed robberies, common robberies, [contraventions of the] Immigration Act, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen properties and suspected stolen motor vehicles".

"The SAPS provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, complimented the hardworking members of SAPS (the SA Police Service) for ensuring that crime is squeezed to its last breath by [keeping] the Limpopo residents [safe] at all corners," Ngoepe added.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  shootings  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Child killer denied leave to appeal

2018-07-09 16:15

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: SA restaurant chain swaps plastic straws for pasta
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 7 2018-07-07 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 