Musina traffic officer arrested, gun confiscated after shooting at petrol station

A Musina traffic officer's firearm was confiscated after he allegedly shot and injured two people at a local petrol station.

The 32-year-old officer is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of attempted murder, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said the officer was allegedly involved in an altercation and that this led to the shooting. He added that one person was treated in hospital for gunshot wounds to his stomach.

Police were continuing with their investigation, he said.

Limpopo police conducted several operations over the weekend that resulted in the arrest of 427 people, aged 18 to 56.

According to Ngoepe, the arrests were for various crimes, including "murder, business robberies, house robberies, armed robberies, common robberies, [contraventions of the] Immigration Act, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen properties and suspected stolen motor vehicles".

"The SAPS provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, complimented the hardworking members of SAPS (the SA Police Service) for ensuring that crime is squeezed to its last breath by [keeping] the Limpopo residents [safe] at all corners," Ngoepe added.