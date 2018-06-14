 

Muslim community buries 2 men killed in Malmesbury mosque attack

2018-06-14 22:22

Christina Pitt

Ismail Bassa, 74, who was killed in the Malmesbury mosque attack. (Supplied to News24)

The two men who died after an attack at a Malmesbury mosque in Cape Town were laid to rest on Thursday.

Ismail Bassa, 74, and a Somali national Sayaad Hitig, were killed while worshipping at the mosque for Itikaaf – a religious practice where men live and pray at the mosque for the last 10 days of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

It was previously reported that the man, who died after a confrontation with police, had asked for somewhere to spend the night on Thursday morning.

Malmesbury police's Constable Henry Durant told News24 that at about 03:00, the man just got up and started stabbing people.

Fellow worshippers said there was no warning that the suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was about to commit the violent crime.

"He tried to cut the old man's head off and the man died. Other [injured] people went to the Swartland hospital," said Durant from the scene earlier

Activist Imraahn Mukaddam, Bassa's cousin, described him as a beautiful person who was dedicated to serving his religious community.

"He was very intellectual, [he had] a beautiful personality and was very conscious of his religious values," a grieving Mukaddam told News24.

